NEWS Kevin Bacon eyeing Planes, Trains and Automobiles reboot role Newsdesk Share with :





Kevin Bacon "would love" to star in the upcoming reboot of Planes, Trains and Automobiles.



The 62-year-old actor had a dialogue-free cameo role in the original 1987 movie, in which he beat Steve Martin in a race for a New York taxi cab. The film is now being revisited with Will Smith and Kevin Hart in the main roles - and Bacon has put himself forward for a bigger part this time around.



"They haven’t called me, but I’m gonna call them!" he told Britain's NME website. "To me, that is the greatest idea. I’m not really in Planes, Trains and Automobiles. I don’t think of it as my movie at all. But yeah, I would love to be in that."



Among Kevin's other hopes for the future is a potential part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He starred as Sebastian Shaw in 2000 movie X-Men: First Class and, since the franchise is owned by Disney, he's hoping to land a future role.



"I haven’t had many chances to work in the Marvel universe or even the comic book world," he said. "I love that franchise. And would love to be a part of it."



Smith and Hart are set to co-produce the Planes, Trains and Automobiles remake with Paramount, and while a director has yet to be attached to the project, Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Aeysha Carr has penned the script, making her feature-film debut.