Lucky Blue Smith is a dad again

Model Lucky Blue Smith is a dad once more.



The 22-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday to announce that he and wife Nara Pellman had welcomed their first child together - a daughter named Rumble Honey.



“My special little princess... meet Rumble Honey,” Lucky wrote along with a photo with his newborn daughter.

Nara also shared a few photos with the tot on her own Instagram page, adding: “little baby angel Rumble Honey... 10/7/20.”



Lucky and Nara tied the knot in February this year - three months after going public with their relationship. The male model welcomed his first child, daughter Gravity, with ex-girlfriend Stormi Bree, in July 2017.