NEWS Robin Williams' actor son weds Newsdesk Share with :





Robin Williams' eldest son Zak has tied the knot.



Actor Zak Williams exchanged vows with Olivia June in an intimate outdoor ceremony at The Paramour Estate in Los Angeles on Saturday, and took to social media after the event to share the news, noting their wedding date was also World Mental Health Day.



Alongside a photo of the bride and groom, Zak tweeted, "I had the great joy of marrying my best friend @oliviajune today! It went awesome and we couldn't have tied the knot on a better day. #WorldMentalHealthDay".



The couple began dating in 2016, and welcomed their first child, a son, in May, 2019, naming the boy McLaurin, after late comedian Robin's middle name. He's known to loved ones as Mickey.



Zak feels blessed to have found the person he wants to spend the rest of his life with.

"I'm looking forward to building this life I've always wanted to have and growing together," he recently told People magazine.



Zak, 37, is the Mrs. Doubtfire star's oldest son from his first marriage to Valerie Velardi.



Robin also fathered daughter Zelda and youngest son Cody with his second wife - Zak's former nanny - Marsha Garces.



He committed suicide in 2014, aged 63.