Cary Joji Fukunaga has made peace with No Time To Die delays

Cary Joji Fukunaga has made peace with the repeated delays to the release of his upcoming James Bond blockbuster No Time To Die.



The director, who replaced British filmmaker Danny Boyle on the project in 2018, opened up about the highly anticipated 25th instalment in the spy thriller franchise being affected by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



No Time To Die, starring Daniel Craig in his final outing as 007, was originally due to hit cinemas in April but was then postponed until November. However, in light of the ongoing health crisis, bosses at MGM decided to delay the release once again, with the movie set to be out in April next year.



In a new interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine, Fukunaga shared his initial reaction to the decision to delay the film but insisted that while he was disappointed, he understood that it was the right thing to do.



"There were a couple of hours of, 'F**k, it's not happening.' And then pretty quickly, I mentally moved on... I was at peace with it," he shared. "I think they made a very smart decision to be one of the first to say out loud, 'This is a big thing. We're moving the film.' Because a lot of people were in denial. Some still are."



And while the Covid-19 pandemic is still raging in countries around the world, the True Detective director said No Time To Die being delayed isn't a big deal when put into perspective.



"I look at it unemotionally right now... There are so many bigger things happening. I have friends who are losing businesses, restaurants, and other friends who have lost family members. The film will come out when it's right," Fukunaga explained.