Jessica Alba desperately needs break from family after COVID-19 isolation

Jessica Alba has treated herself to a week-long vacation with her gal pal after confessing she's "had enough" of tending to her family's every need while in coronavirus isolation.

"Real talk: I told everyone in the family that I need a break from them," Alba revealed on America's The Drew Barrymore Show, as she discussed how she's been coping being cooped up at home, trying to juggle her personal and professional responsibilities.

She explained: "Kelly (a close friend) and I are actually gonna go away for a week, and I don't really know what we are getting ourselves into, I just know I can't be around my family anymore, 'cause I literally, I've had it, I've had enough!"

Alba revealed her daughters Honor, 12, and Haven, nine, are always requiring her help or advice, instead of occasionally turning to their dad, Cash Warren, who retreats to his man cave whenever she could really do with a break to calm herself down.

"Every time they ask like, 'Mum, can I download this app? Mum, can I get on Facetime? Mum, I'm hungry,' and, 'Is this outfit OK? Can you help me?', I'm like, 'You're on a Zoom call!' Like, don't talk to me! Talk to your Dad!'" Alba vented.

She continued: "And then I start nagging... and I'm that person, and they're like, 'Mum, your tone! You're so mean!' And Cash is like, 'I guess I'm just gonna go back into my man room!' I'm like, 'What else is new? Just disappearing for me to deal with everything!'"

"So yes, it's been fun! Really fun!" she added sarcastically.

In addition to her two girls, Alba, who runs The Honest Company baby and household goods brand, is also mum to two-year-old son Hayes.