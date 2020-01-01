NEWS Ruby Rose performed majority of own stunts in The Doorman Newsdesk Share with :





Ruby Rose has shared that she did "99.9 per cent" of her own stunt work in new Ryuhei Kitamura-directed film The Doorman.



"I didn’t know that the stunts would be as incredible as they were," the Australian actress told ThirdCoastReview.com.



"Ryuhei specialises in that, so I did know it would be incredible, but I didn’t realise until we were training quite how much he believed in me to pull off really long sequences and really crazy stuff," she continued.



In the action thriller, which also stars Jean Reno, Rupert Evans and Aksel Hennie, Rose plays the part of Ali, a soldier who returns to New York and takes up work as a doorman in a building undergoing renovation. She then discovers not all in the building is as it should be.



Rose noted that her character's unique story attracted her to the project.



Ali is an "entirely different to any character I’ve played before", she mused, adding: "I don’t like playing the same character twice, and in action, sometimes there are types of characters that feel familiar, and even if it’s a good script, that’s great, but I’ve already played this character or an iteration of this character."



The Batwoman star recounted how she came to do much of her role's stunt work after meeting her stunt double, who was a "short, stocky, muscular dude" who had to wear a wig to emulate her hair.



"I took one look at him and said, 'That’s not going to work, so I’ll be doing all of (the stunts)'," Rose recollected.

Explaining that she "got right into it" Rose reflected: "I feel very grateful for that because it is fun kicking butt for that long. But what really drew me to the film was that I really like Ryuhei as a director — he was already attached — and I love action films, I love being physical."