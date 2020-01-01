Mindy Kaling and Ben Kingsley join heist thriller Lockdown

Mindy Kaling and Ben Kingsley have joined the star-studded cast of upcoming heist movie Lockdown.

Back in September, it was announced that Anne Hathaway had signed up to lead Doug Liman's upcoming project, set during the Covid-19 pandemic, alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Kaling and Kingsley, as well as Bohemian Rhapsody actress Lucy Boynton, have now signed up to star in the heist rom-com, joining previously announced cast members including Ben Stiller, Stephen Merchant, Dule Hill, Jazmyn Simon, and Mark Gatiss, according to Deadline.

Kaling and Hathaway previously worked together on 2018 heist comedy Ocean's 8.

Lockdown, which has been written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, follows a former couple – played by Hathaway and Eijofor – who call a truce and join forces to attempt a high-stakes jewellery heist at London's exclusive department store Harrods.

Production kicked off earlier this month and Hathaway and Eijofor have been spotted filming scenes on a residential street in the city.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the Oscar-winning actress could be seen standing at an open window, wearing a cardigan and puffing on a cigarette, as the 12 Years a Slave actor apparently recites poetry to his on-screen love while stood in the rain-soaked street below.

The film is shooting on location in the U.K. for the month of October, under strict safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Harrods granting the production permission to use the landmark as a backdrop.