NEWS John Cena weds in Florida





Wrestler and actor John Cena has quietly wed his fiancee, Shay Shariatzadeh, in Florida.



The couple began dating in early 2019, following Cena's much-publicised split from ex-fiancee Nikki Bella, and they have already become husband and wife, according to reports.



TMZ sources claim the couple quietly became engaged over the summer, filed for a marriage certificate in Florida earlier this month, and tied the knot in Tampa on Monday.



Born in Iran, the new bride is a Canadian citizen, who works as a product manager for a tech company in Vancouver.



This is Cena's second wedding - he was married to Elizabeth Huberdeau from 2009 to 2012.



He started dating fellow wrestler Bella later that year and they got engaged in April 2017, after he proposed to her after their mixed tag-team match at WrestleMania. They were due to get married on 5 May 2018, but they called off their engagement mere weeks before, with this largely being down to the fact that the Trainwreck does not want children.



Bella is now engaged to Dancing with the Stars dancer Artem Chigvintsev and they welcomed their first child, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, in July.



Cena and his new wife have yet to comment on the marriage news.