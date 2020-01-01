NEWS Chadwick Boseman's wife files probate case as he died without a will Newsdesk Share with :





Chadwick Boseman's widow has asked a judge to make her executor of the Black Panther star's estate as he died without a will.



The 43-year-old actor passed away in August after losing his four-year battle with colon cancer, and according to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, he "died intestate" - without a will.



The revelation was made as Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward filed probate in the Los Angeles County Courts. The documents only listed three living relatives - Chadwick's wife, mother, and father - and stated that his estate is worth $939,000 (£727,000), which includes $936,000 (£725,000) in "personal property".



While the number seems low, editors at The Blast commented that it could be because it only accounts for his real estate holdings, and not the income from his acting career. It may be that the money he made through starring in films such as Black Panther and 21 Bridges is held in a trust and therefore doesn't need to be included in the probate filing.



Chadwick and Taylor got engaged in October 2019.



They made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards in January that year, with the actor paying tribute to his other half as he accepted the Best Film Ensemble prize for Black Panther, saying: "Simone, you’re with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. Love you."



It was revealed in the announcement of his death that they had married in secret.