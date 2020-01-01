Dylan O'Brien anxious about doing stunts after Maze Runner accident

Dylan O'Brien struggles with anxiety about stunts after he was seriously injured while filming the third Maze Runner movie in 2016.

The actor, who played protagonist Thomas in the teen sci-fi fantasy saga, was hospitalised with a concussion, facial fractures, lacerations and brain trauma when he was reportedly pulled off a moving vehicle and hit by a stunt car on the set of Maze Runner: The Death Cure.

While Dylan vehemently refuses to go into details of the horrific incident, he confessed that he becomes stressed and anxious when he's faced with performing another stunt on a film set.

"Whenever I'm putting on a rig (for stunt work), I'm vetting every piece of that rig and much more," the 29-year-old told Variety. "Even to this day, if I'm on set and I'm doing a stunt, if I'm in a rig, if there's some action going on, I am slightly irritable.

"There is a degree of anxiety in me that I don't think there's ever not going to be."

However, the actor said the accident and his recovery made him reach out and reconnect with old friends and allowed him to focus on what he felt was important in his life.

"I had friends that were so dear to me that I had felt that I had neglected for years and all of a sudden, it was very important to me to nurture those relationships and not lose them," Dylan explained. "I think that it absolutely completely rewires and restructures the way you see your life and what you deem important."