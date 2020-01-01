Katherine Langford ‘copped an entire bucket’ of fake blood filming Spontaneous

Katherine Langford “copped an entire bucket” of fake blood while filming her latest comedy Spontaneous.

The 13 Reasons Why actress stars alongside Charlie Plummer in the coming-of-age romantic comedy, which is set in the middle of a pandemic in which high school seniors are spontaneously combusting at random.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Australian star revealed it was a very messy shoot, with her ending up looking like Carrie, who is drenched in blood at a school prom in the horror of the same name, during one scene.

“(The blood is) a delightful mixture of corn syrup, food dye and something else. I have to give props to our prop department because they created different kinds and consistencies of blood syrup,” she explained. “Part of that came down to (writer/director) Brian (Duffield) too since we use explosions in a number of ways in this film. I think there was a lot of research into how things spray, and they had to go through different tests whether it was sprayed, cannoned or whatever.

“So they had an array of bloods, and there’s one scene where it just came from a bucket. I don’t think I was supposed to, but I did cop probably an entire bucket of blood in a very Carrie-esque moment. So let’s just say it was a very messy clean-up and a very messy shoot.”

The Knives Out star acknowledged that when she made the film in early 2018, she couldn’t have imagined the parallels it would have with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The world is a very different place now in terms of the film’s relevancy, and no one expected how close to home it would hit,” she added.

Spontaneous is available on demand now.