Matthew McConaughey's dad predicted his own cause of death

Matthew McConaughey's father died exactly as he had predicted - while making love to his wife.

The 50-year-old Dallas Buyers Club actor is about to release his new memoir, Greenlights, and, speaking to People magazine, he opened up about his family and losing his dad James Donald McConaughey, who passed away aged 63 in 1992.

"I got a call from my mom. 'Your dad died.' My knees buckled. I couldn't believe it. He was my dad. Nobody or nothing could kill him. Except mom," he recalled.

"He'd always told me and my brothers, 'Boys, when I go, I'm gonna be makin' love to your mother.' And that's what happened. He had a heart attack when he climaxed."

Matthew also opened up about his parents' relationship, admitting it was tumultuous at times and James and Mary Kathleen had split on several occasions.

"They were, at times, violent," he recalled. "As I say in the book, that is how they communicated. They were divorced twice, married three times, I mean, yeah, it was like the Pacific Ocean in a storm."

Matthew has received some criticism on social media for sharing such private information with the world, with people slamming him for being insensitive to his mother’s feelings.

One Twitter critic asked: “Did his mother give him permission to share this with the public?”

Greenlights is released on 20 October.