Iggy Azalea attempted to buy rights to Muriel's Wedding for planned remake

Iggy Azalea once tried to buy the rights to Muriel's Wedding from the film's writer and director P. J. Hogan for a planned remake.

The rapper tells RuPaul's Drag Race star Trixie Mattel on the drag queen's popular YouTube channel she was so enamoured with the movie she wanted to make her own version.

"Funny story, I tried to get the rights to it so that I could remake it," laughed the Australian hitmaker during a hilarious drag queen make-up tutorial.

"Not with me in it, just wanting to produce it, and I spoke to the writer and everything," she continued. "It's his baby and he was like, 'If I was going to let anyone do it, I would honestly let you do it, but I just can't let anybody recreate it because it's so perfect'."

Despite being disappointed, Iggy admitted she understood his reasoning and wasn't mad about not getting the rights to a remake of the 1994 cult Australian classic, starring Toni Collette and Rachel Griffiths.