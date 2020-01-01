NEWS Machine Gun Kelly exits Wash Me in the River Newsdesk Share with :





Machine Gun Kelly has dropped out of starring alongside Robert De Niro in Wash Me in the River.



The music star, real name Richard Colson Baker, had been lined up for the lead male role in the drama but was forced to pull out due to scheduling conflicts. Kelly is also working on projects One Way, Punk and The Last Son of Isaac Lemay.



He will be replaced by Battleship star Taylor Kitsch, with the movie due to begin shooting in November in Georgia and Puerto Rico.



Kitsch will now take on the character of a recovering opioid addict who seeks revenge on the dealers he believes sold drugs that resulted in the death of his fiancé, while police follow closely behind.



John Malkovich also features in the cast list for the film, which will be directed by Randall Emmett. Emmett recently wrapped production on his directorial debut Midnight in the Switchgrass, which includes Kelly in the ensemble cast alongside Megan Fox and Bruce Willis.



Wash Me in the River, written by Adam Taylor Barker with rewrites by Chris Sivertson, has been described as an action-thriller in the same vein as the 2007 hit No Country for Old Men.



Emmet will produce with his Emmett/Furla partner George Furla and Tim Sullivan, while Alex Eckert, Nicholas D’Angelo, and Lydia Hull will act as executive producers. Highland Film Group will handle international sales.