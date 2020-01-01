NEWS Harrison Ford teams up with Ed Helms for new comedy Newsdesk Share with :





Harrison Ford has teamed up with Ed Helms for a new buddy comedy.



The duo is attached to star in The Miserable Adventures Of Burt Squire Aboard The Horn High Yo, which has been written by Ben Bolea, according to Deadline.



Inspired by a true story, the movie follows family man Burt, played by Helms, who embarks on a dream sailing vacation whilst in the throes of a midlife crisis, and ends up shipwrecked in the Atlantic Ocean with Ford's eccentric, but unhinged, sea captain.



STX has acquired the project, which will be produced by Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon and Kim Zubick, with Michael Glassman serving as executive producer.



Adam Fogelson, chairman of STX, made the announcement on Monday, and expressed his excitement at landing Hollywood icon Ford for the upcoming adventure comedy.



“We love this story and are looking forward to working with... this incredible cast," he said in a statement. "There’s no one better than Ed Helms to play an everyday guy who gets saddled with every comedic misfortune life could throw his way, and Harrison is going to create yet another memorable and iconic character... We can’t wait to see these unlikely buddies in this seafaring comedy."



Ford, who has been busy in recent years with his role as Han Solo in the Star Wars sequels, is also set to reprise another of his iconic roles as he prepares for filming to get underway on the fifth instalment in the Indiana Jones saga.