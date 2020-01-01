NEWS Armie Hammer stole his character's gold suit from Rebecca set Newsdesk Share with :





Armie Hammer became so attached to his character's gold suit that he took it home from the set of new Netflix movie Rebecca.



The star appeared alongside actress Lily James in an interview on BBC Radio 1's Screen Time podcast where he admitted to "stealing" the garment - after initially being reluctant to wear it.



"I looked at it and went, 'It's very yellow,' and (director Ben Wheatley) said, 'It's gold! You're a trophy!'," recalled the star.



"I said, 'Are you objectifying me?,' and he said, 'Yes you are an object in the beginning'," Armie explained.



Armie then confessed to keeping hold of the suit, saying: "Don't tell people at Netflix but that suit is in my closet. You have no idea how much I stole. We're Americans! We're tactless and we steal things."



"Shut up," exclaimed Lily, who added: "I have never done this on any job! I was wearing Chanel all the time. I should do this!"



Armie then joked: "Lily is playing it right," before Lily jibed: "That's such a compliment - I'm hired because I don't steal, not because of anything else."



The actors appear together in Rebecca – the streaming service's adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's novel, in which Lily plays the second wife of Armie's wealthy widower, who finds her new home haunted by the memory of his late wife.