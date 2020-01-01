Riverdale trio rock TikTok with funny joint account

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petsch are setting TikTok alight with their hilarious new videos - and their joint account already has over a million followers.

The Riverdale stars, who have resumed filming season five of the hit show in Vancouver, Canada, after the set was shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, have created their own account on the social media platform under the silly name Lamila Petschart.

It's not just the account name that's clever - their handle is @blondebrunetteredhead, a reference to the their respective hair colours - and followers are flocking to join in the fun.

In one clip, Camila plays dumb as Lili quizzes her, asking, "Who's your favourite wizard in Harry Potter?" to which Mendes smiles and responds, "Harry Styles."

In another clip, Madelaine and Camila attempt their own version of Cardi B's hit WAP, while the trio gets into the British spirit, boasting perfect accents with a reboot of the song A Little Priest from the musical Sweeney Todd.

It seems the light-hearted project has really lifted Lili's spirits a month after complaining about the strict Covid-19 protocols imposed on the cast, preventing them from being with family and friends for months and missing out on Halloween, Thanksgiving and holiday traditions.

"You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, can’t visit your family. No one can come visit you unless they quarantine for two weeks. It just feels f**ked," she fumed.