Kristen Wiig apologised to Sarah Silverman over Imagine video debacle

Kristen Wiig called Sarah Silverman to apologise following the backlash over the celebrity-filled Imagine video.

The pair starred in the video alongside other famous faces such as Gal Gadot, singing John Lennon's famous song in a bid to send hope to people around the world in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the message was lost amid backlash from those who accused the stars of being "out of touch".

Speaking about the video on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM show, Sarah explained: "Listen, I’m not trying to separate myself from this, but… You know, I did a movie with Gal, and actually Kristen Wiig was the one who contacted me, which I think Gal asked her to. And Kristen Wiig is the s**t. So she emailed me and she goes, ‘Well, we’re all gonna sing Imagine.

"And I wrote her back and I go ‘Imagine really?’ And then I go, ‘is it for a thing? Is it, what’s the call to action?’ And she, and she, and she’s so sweet, you know? I mean, she’s so funny. She’s also so sweet. And she goes, ‘it’s just to like cheer people up.’ And then I couldn’t say no, because one, it was the beginning of quarantine. Like there’s no saying no to anyone because you can’t, there’s no excuse for it."

Sarah added that while she wasn't going to "say no to Kristen Wiig", she decided to try and make her part "funny", explaining: "I just feel like I have no currency unless I’m being funny, which is ironic considering this appearance…"

However, following the controversy caused by the video, Kristen dropped Sarah an email to apologise.

"It’s funny because she emailed me after and she’s like, ‘I’m so sorry.’ It was well intentioned, but like, yeah, a little tone deaf, but it really came from a nice place I think," Sarah said.