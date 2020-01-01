Jennifer Lawrence endorses Democrat Joe Biden after confessing she was a 'little Republican'

Jennifer Lawrence has joined the celebrities endorsing Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden after confessing she was once a "little Republican", who voted for late Senator John McCain over Barack Obama.

The Hunger Games star made her choice clear during an appearance on the Dear Media Absolutely Not podcast, revealing she couldn't vote for Republican nominee Donald Trump because "I don’t want to support a president who supports white supremacists".

But she admits that choosing Biden, who was Obama's Vice President, goes against her previous political leanings.

"I grew up Republican," she said. "My first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican."

Jennifer revealed she could see the "fiscal benefits" of Republican policies but "the social issues weren’t in line with my views".

And the actress has insisted she could never get behind Trump ahead of the upcoming U.S. elections on November 3.

"This is an impeached President who's broken many laws and has refused to condemn white supremacy," she said. "And it feels like there has been a line drawn in the sand. I don’t think it’s right... It just changes things for me."

Jennifer also said she misses having Obama in the White House, even though she didn't vote for him.

"(We'd go) days, maybe weeks, without thinking about the President, because everything would generally be OK," she smiled.