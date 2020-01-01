Lake Bell and husband split

Actress and director Lake Bell and her husband have split after seven years of marriage.

The It's Complicated star announced the news via Instagram on Thursday, insisting that she and tattoo artist Scott Campbell will remain on good terms.

"After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children... Scott and I are ending our marriage but continuing our living family," she wrote.

"With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days."

The pair have two children, five-year-old daughter Nova and son Ozzi, three.

Lake's famous friends Gwyneth Paltrow, Busy Philipps, January Jones, and Kaley Cuoco were among the first to reach out and offer their support via social media.

Gwyneth posted a series of pink heart emojis under the statement, as did Kaley.

Scott also took to social media to share the split, echoing Lake’s intentions to stay positive despite the break-up.

"Nine years together, seven years married, two luminary children, countless miles, infinite laughs — I couldn't be more proud of every single of them,” he wrote on Instagram.

"Now we find ourselves ending our marriage and transitioning the love and friendship we've always had into a new chapter.

"All the feelings are felt, and I have invincible confidence in us as parental warriors and as best friends for all our days."

Lake met Scott on the TV show How to Make It in America in 2011, and announced they were engaged in March 2012. The pair were married at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in June 2013.