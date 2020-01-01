John Cena accidentally sent Eric Andre to the hospital in stunt gone wrong

John Cena inadvertently gave Eric Andre a concussion when he appeared as a guest on the forthcoming season of the star's show.

The 37-year-old comedian discussed the incident during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on his eponymous late-night talk show, in which Andre revealed that the wrestler-turned-actor wasn't responsible for sending him to hospital after a stunt went horribly wrong.

“John Cena did the stunt right, but we prepped for the stunt wrong,” he explained, while a clip was shown of the 43-year-old Bumblebee actor throwing Andre into a bookcase.

“That metal came over and clocked me in the head, and I got concussed,” the comedian explained. “I got concussed, and I went to the hospital … immediately.”

Andre joked: “I had like a Fred Flintstone, like Bugs Bunny (bump) on the side of my head. They did a CAT scan, and I haven’t been able to speak English since. I memorised this interview phonetically, actually."

The comedian also touched upon the departure of his longtime sidekick Hannibal Buress, who left the show after the first two episodes.

Andre said Buress told him: "I’m almost 40, man, I’m done looking at you trying to poop on your desk in front of your guests."

Season five of The Eric Andre Show will premiere on Adult Swim after a four-year hiatus on Sunday.