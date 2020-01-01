NEWS Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo to star in 'Time Is Up' Newsdesk Share with :





The 23-year-old actress and the 27-year-old actor are poised to lead the cast of the indie film, which is being directed by Elisa Amoruso.



The movie follows two high school students, Vivien (Bella) and Roy (Benjamin), who appear to have vastly different personalities.



Vivien is a highly accomplished student, who has a passion for physics and is keen to gain entry into a prestigious university. She lives her life as a mathematical formula and looks at happiness as something to be postponed into the future.



Roy, on the other hand, is a troubled and problematic young man, who due to trauma suffered as a child, sees his hopes continually hampered by a past that seems to constantly haunt him.



However, life weaves the pair together in an unexpected way, as an accident forces the protagonists to come to a halt and reclaim their lives and finally start living in the present, Deadline reports.



Amoruso has co-written the script with Lorenzo Una and Patrizia Fiorellini. Marco Belardi is producing the motion picture, which will be shot on location in Rome and the US.



Bella recently appeared in the indie flick 'Infamous' and has also taken the lead role in features 'Girl' and 'Chick Fight', which are both slated for release next month.

Mascolo is an acclaimed musician and this project marks his acting debut.