Anne Heche: 'Harrison Ford saved my role in Six Days, Seven Nights'

Anne Heche thanked Harrison Ford for saving her role in their 1998 romantic comedy Six Days, Seven Nights.



The actress portrayed magazine editor Robin Monroe in the hit film, but she revealed that her part was under threat when she was shunned by Hollywood after going public with her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.



However, her co-star Ford ensured she didn't miss out on the project, and pushed movie bosses to hire her.



"I would not have gotten that movie," Heche told Entertainment Tonight, noting that she was already told by her agent that she wasn't going to get the part due to taking DeGeneres to the Volcano premiere in 1997.



"He called me the day after they said I wasn't gonna get it, because I took Ellen to the (Volcano) premiere, and Harrison Ford, he was a hero. He said, 'Frankly my dear, I don't give a damn who you're sleeping with. We're gonna make the best romantic comedy there is and I'll see ya on the set,'" she recalled.



"He's one of my heroes," Heche sweetly added. "He fought a battle for me and I would be on any desert island with him any day. He's an extraordinary human being."



Six Days, Seven Nights, which was directed by Ivan Reitman, also starred David Schwimmer and Allison Janney, was released in June 1998, and raked in more than $164 million at the worldwide box office.