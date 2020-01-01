NEWS Zachery Ty Bryan officially charged over domestic incident Newsdesk Share with :





Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan has been formally charged with felony counts of strangulation and coercion following his recent arrest in Oregon.



The actor, who played teenager Brad Taylor on Tim Allen's hit comedy series, was taken into custody in Eugene last week amid allegations he attacked his girlfriend during a heated argument over missing phone charging cables, according to the police report.



He was released on bail after a night behind bars, and issued with a no-contact order, requiring him to stay away from his alleged victim.



He appeared before a judge on Friday, when his lawyer waived his formal arraignment.



Bryan, who is also facing six misdemeanour charges relating to the incident, has been ordered to attend a court hearing on 20 November, while a second date, which he can attend remotely, has been set for 30 November, reports TMZ.



Police officers were called to the couple's apartment on 16 October following a report from a neighbour of a “physical dispute", and arrested Bryan outside his apartment.



The actor shot to fame as the eldest son of Tim 'The Tool Man' Taylor on the long-running U.S. sitcom, which aired from 1991-1999. He has since appeared in 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, and also works as a producer.