Sigourney Weaver wants all films to be released on streaming services during Covid-19 pandemic

Sigourney Weaver is keen to see all new films released on to streaming services rather than cinemas during the Covid-19 pandemic.



The 71-year-old actress is in favour of studios putting new movies on video on-demand services, as she doesn't think it's safe to be sat in a cinema amid the ongoing health crisis.



"I’d rather they streamed things because I wouldn’t go to a movie theatre right now!" Sigourney told Variety. "What thrills me is the idea of getting very good stories to audiences now in their homes and helping us through this very difficult time with good entertainment."



The Alien star said that while she supports those who want to see new releases in cinemas, she thinks that all movies should be available to those who are also choosing to stay at home.



"I think right now actors have a responsibility to support audiences all over the world by giving them a wonderful story to take their mind off everything that’s going on and give them a bit of a vacation from their own lives," she explained.



Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed that she's been missing working with other people, as she completes most of her projects over video calls, or online, while at home.



"You’re so used to being with a group of people and collaborating and working so hard, I miss that camaraderie of being in a project with my peers very much, and I think that when we’re finally able to work together again I’ll be joyful because it’s very difficult," Sigourney added.