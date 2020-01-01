NEWS Hugh Jackman reignites long-standing feud with throwback photo of Ryan Reynolds Newsdesk Share with :





Hugh Jackman has reignited a long-running feud with Ryan Reynolds by sharing a goofy throwback picture of the birthday boy.



The Wolverine star posted an image of the Deadpool actor playing the drums as a teen on his Instagram account on Friday in honour of Reynolds' 44th birthday.



"Happy birthday lil' buddy," Hugh captioned the photo, which features a shaggy-haired Ryan wearing a sweater as he plays the drums.



The post is the latest in a decade-long joke feud the friends share with one another, trading quips and silly comments in the media.



Hugh's new post comes less than a month after Ryan took his own birthday jab at his old pal online, joking he took Jackman's wife Deborra-Lee Furness and their two children in for the celebrations.



"Hey, Hugh! Just wanted to wish you a happy birthday and to tell you that I love you," Reynolds said with a mischievous grin in a video he shared on his Instagram page. "I'm down here in Atlanta so I wish I could be celebrating with you.



"You may notice it's a little quiet around the house this morning, that's because I flew Deb and the kids and the dogs, and your friends and furniture down here to celebrate your birthday with me. And we're having an amazing time. And, um, we miss you."



Ryan has not yet responded to Hugh's funny birthday tribute.