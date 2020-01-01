NEWS Emilia Fox calls off engagement with fiance Luc Chaudhary Newsdesk Share with :





Emilia Fox split from her fiance Luc Chaudhary five months ago.



The Pianist actress enjoyed an 18-month romance with the talent agent, but the pair are now living separately, and she has also returned her engagement ring.



After the press reported over the weekend that the breakup was due to family drama between the pair and that she had booted Chaudhary from her house, Fox issued a statement via her Instagram account in which she confirmed she and Chaudhary were no longer an item, but that the separation happened "amicably and respectfully".



"The newspaper articles that have appeared regarding the break up of the relationship between Luc Chaudhary and myself are both hurtful and untrue," Fox wrote.



"I did not kick Luc out of my home. Luc and his wonderful sons lived independently in their own home throughout our relationship. Both our families had love and respect for us and our relationship."



Fox then noted the couple had kept their split quiet for the sake of their children.



Fox and Chaudhary met on the celebrity dating app Raya, and first sparked speculation they were engaged in December last year. The engagement came three years after Fox split from celebrity chef Marco Pierre White, who she dated on and off between 2012 and 2016.



Chaudhary made his millions as a banker in London before starting his career in showbiz. He is a father to twin boys and works at the International Artists Management.