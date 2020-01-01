Tom Holland begins filming Spider-Man 3

Tom Holland had landed in Atlanta, Georgia, ready to begin filming Spider-Man 3.

The 24-year-old, who made his debut as the web-slinging superhero in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, shared a video to his Instagram Stories confirming that he was about to start production on the hotly anticipated follow-up to last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

"We just landed in Atlanta," Holland said in the video, as he departed from a private jet at an airport in Atlanta, Georgia. "And uh... it's time for Spider-Man 3. Let's go!"

The Marvel and Sony movie began second-unit photography last week, according to editors at ComicBook.com, and principal photography can now get underway with the arrival of leading man Holland.

His co-star Jacob Batalon, who plays Peter Parker's best friend Ned, was also spotted arriving at the airport in Atlanta.

Holland has only recently finished filming his role as Nathan Drake in Sony's upcoming blockbuster Uncharted, which is a big-screen adaptation of the hugely popular PlayStation video game.

In a video posted to his father Dominic Holland's Patreon account last week, The Impossible star said he would be away from his family until March next year.

"It's nice that we got to play actually because once we go to Spain and Atlanta, I won't get to see you," Holland said in the video, prompting his dad to reply, "No, that's why Nicky (Tom's mum) said, 'Listen Dom, hop on a plane because you won't see Tom until March.' Hopefully, you can come back at Christmas."

Spider-Man 3, which is also set to star Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx, and Zendaya, is set for release in December 2021.