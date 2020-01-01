NEWS Uma Thurman finds love with New York architect Newsdesk Share with :





Uma Thurman has reportedly found love with a New York architect after they were brought together by his dog.



The Kill Bill star has been isolating at her home in the Hamptons, where a beach stroll in Sag Harbor over the summer resulted in a chance encounter with principal architect Peter Sabbeth, according to the New York Post's Page Six gossip column.



A source told the publication: "Peter had no idea who Uma was at the time. She was walking on the beach, known locally as Long Beach, near him, so he asked her to watch his dog while he took a swim."



Uma, who is also a dog owner, agreed, and the pair have since fallen hard for one another.



"Now, a few months later, they are madly in love and looking to buy a home together in the Hamptons," the insider added of the new couple, both 50.



Uma, who was last linked to hotelier Andre Balazs, has yet to comment on her new relationship.



She was previously married to Ethan Hawke, the father of her two older kids Maya and Levon, and she also shares eight-year-old daughter Rosalind, also known as Luna, with former fiance Arpad Busson.