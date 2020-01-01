NEWS Nicole Kidman recorded theme for new series Newsdesk Share with :





Nicole Kidman recorded the theme song for her new TV drama The Undoing during lockdown.



The Oscar winner was not originally slated to show off her singing voice over the opening credits of the series debut on Sunday night, but then director Susanne Bier approached her with a special request.



"We were meant to release the show in April, then everything (COVID-19 pandemic) happened and we couldn't get the show finished in time," Kidman explained to USA Today.



"Susanne called me and said, 'Would you sing the title credits?' And I was like, 'No, of course not. We're in lockdown, I can't...' She sort of... convinced me to do it," Kidman went on.



"I'm really glad she did. At first, I thought I'd never be able to do it, which is pretty much how I approach most things... and then I go in and tackle it," she added.



The actress, who plays a successful New York-based therapist in the middle of a possible murder investigation in the drama, recorded the Doris Day standard Dream a Little Dream of Me for the show.



It's not the first time Kidman has demonstrated her singing skills - she has teamed up with her husband Keith Urban for the occasional track and had a hit with Robbie Williams on the tune Something Stupid. She also wowed fans by singing in the 2001 film Moulin Rouge!