Gal Gadot joins campaign to end forced teenage marriage

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has joined a new campaign to stop teenage girls being forced into marriage.

The Israeli actress has shared a selfie online to commemorate the #vowforgirls initiative, while asking her 44 million followers on Instagram to recognise an ongoing global crisis.

Gadot was nominated to spread the word about the cause, launched by the brains behind The Vow to End Child Marriage campaign, by Robin Wright and wrote: "Thank you @robinwright for nominating me and shedding light on this important cause and this organization @vowforgirls. It's 2020 and millions of young girls are still being forced into teenage marriages across the world - this needs to stop!

"Girls in this era must have the right to choose who and when they marry, they must have the freedom to choose their own path. With all the love and support, I #vowforgirls."

Wright posted a selfie last week and urged fans and followers to help her halt the "12 million child marriages that happen every year".

Kendall Jenner and Lexi Wood have also added a selfie to promote the initiative.