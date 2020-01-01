NEWS Emma Thompson to star in sex comedy Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Newsdesk Share with :





Emma Thompson has signed up to star in the upcoming sex comedy, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.



The Oscar-winning actress will play former teacher Nancy, a 55-year-old widow who is yearning to find intimacy after the death of her husband, and hires sex worker Leo for a night of bliss, according to Deadline.



Filmmaker Sophie Hyde, who helmed last year's hit drama Animals starring Holliday Grainger, will serve as director on the new comedy, which is based on an original screenplay by British comedian Katy Brand.



"I'm thrilled to be working with the tremendously funny and heartbreakingly honest Emma Thompson to explore intimacy and desire, and to put on screen a relationship that feels unexpected and delightful," Hyde said in a statement.



"At a time when our need for each other is so vividly present, it will be a delight to create and show this connection between two people, which is funny, sexy and moving," she added.



"I am very happy/excited/amazed this is actually happening! (TLDR I wrote it)," Brand shared on Twitter, alongside a link to the story confirming the new movie.



Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, which will be produced by Genesius Pictures, will start filming in London early next year.

"I loved the script from the first read, funny, relatable, relevant. It’s great to have a female-strong team with such a passion for the project," Genesius co-founder Debbie Gray said.