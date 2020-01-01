NEWS Sacha Baron Cohen’s 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' has 'great success' on opening weekend Newsdesk Share with :





Amazon Studios’ global tentpole original movie, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, premiered last weekend to great success. During its opening weekend it was streamed by tens of millions of customers. Within the first few hours of the watch party on Thursday night, a million plus fans tuned in to interact live with Borat himself and participate in a dance party with fans around the world.



Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios said, “Sacha has masterfully created one of the most well received films of these unprecedented times - showcasing some of the best and the worst of us, wrapped in one outrageous moment after another. But at its core, Borat 2 is a heartwarming story of a father daughter relationship and of female empowerment seen through a hysterical, satirical lens. With the tremendous launch of this global, tentpole movie, it’s clear our customers around the world want content that is both relevant and entertaining.”



As one of the most important and popular artists working today, Sacha Baron Cohen’s film has been championed on social media by some of the most influential talent today including – Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Seth Rogen, Taika Waititi, Kim Kardashian, Drake, Josh Gad, Amy Schumer and many more.



In the lead up to the film’s release on Friday, October 23, Prime Video coordinated massive stunts and activities around the world. The global stunts included enormous Borat balloons floating down the Thames in London, the Hudson River in New York, Toronto’s Harbourfront and Praia do Arpoador in Rio. In Sydney, Bondi Beach was transformed into “Borat Beach” with the help of Borat lookalikes dressed in “maskinis.”



Earlier in the week, fans were surprised with a branded content live stream on Twitch. Currently viewed by more than 1 million viewers, it is this year's highest live viewership of any branded stream on the platform. The day prior to launch Prime Video hosted a global watch and dance party with Borat – which was so popular it crashed the virtual party site.



Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is currently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 85%.



With currently over 150 million Prime members globally, Prime Video is one of the many benefits included with a Prime membership. Prime Video offers customers a vast collection of TV shows, movies, and sports— all available to watch on hundreds of compatible devices.



Directed by Jason Woliner

Written by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham &

Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern

Produced by Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson and Anthony Hines

Executive Produced by Buddy Enright, Nicholas Hatton, Peter Baynham, Dan Mazer and Stuart Miller

Starring Sacha Baron Cohen & Irina Nowak