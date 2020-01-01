Armie Hammer: 'Timothee Chalamet has dealt with fame better than I ever could'

Armie Hammer is impressed by the way Timothee Chalamet has navigated his newfound fame.

The stars appeared together in 2017's Call Me By Your Name and have continued to stay in touch outside of work, with Armie calling the 24-year-old a "real friend".

"One of the great things about this business is you get to go to different places and meet different people and interact with people all the time," explained the actor, 34, in an interview with GQ's Chief Content Officer Jonathan Heaf at 2020's GQ Heroes.

"And now and then you meet someone or interact with someone and go, 'Hey, you're not just a work friend. You're a real friend,' and I like that."

He went on to explain that it's been fascinating to watch Timothee deal with his rise to fame, with him admitting: "He's dealt with it better than I would have done at 22, 23. He dealt with it, in many ways, better than I would have done now."

Armie split with his wife Elizabeth Chambers back in July after 10 years of marriage. Getting candid about moving on as a single dad to the couple's two children - Harper, five, and Ford, three - he said: "I can't be the best father if I'm not the best version of myself."

"I can't be the best friend. I can't be the best actor," continued the Rebecca star. "I don't think I'll ever get to the point where I say, 'I've nailed it. This is it. I'm happy…' But I love the idea of struggling to get that a little bit more every day."