David Oyelowo frustrated by racist online hate campaign against new movie Come Away

David Oyelowo shared his frustrations at the racist online hate campaign against new movie Come Away.

The upcoming drama, directed by Brenda Chapman, serves as a prequel to classic stories Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan, and sees Oyelowo and Angelina Jolie play the parents of two children, Alice and Peter, as they use their imaginations to navigate through a family tragedy.

Come Away has been subjected to "review bombing" on movie review sites such as IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, which is a practice that involves users giving films negative reviews that will affect their ratings.

The tactic was previously used on films such as the all-female Ghostbusters reboot in 2016, and last year's Captain Marvel, and Oyelowo said while he was frustrated by "review bombing" he wasn't surprised his film was targeted.

“This has been something I have experienced in my career, regularly, being a Black person who tends to gravitate towards aspirational content. It seems like these folks find that the most deplorable," he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Oyelowo said that the users on IMDb were mostly bothered by the notion that non-white child actors played the characters of Peter and Alice, a situation which he's seen before in Hollywood.

“The film is not rooted in race, at all. It so happens to be a family the likes of which would and could have historically existed in that time in British history, yet not the norm of what you are used to seeing,” the Golden Globe-nominated actor shared. “We realised we had a situation on our hands, much like the folks at Disney realised it in the wake of John Boyega’s casting as a Stormtrooper in Star Wars or Halle Bailey for The Little Mermaid.”

And he urged websites such as IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes to take a stand against "review bombing".

"We are cultural curators and we can build a world that we want to see by making content of this nature," he stated.