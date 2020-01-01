Sacha Baron Cohen donates $100,000 to Borat 'babysitter' Jeanise Jones

Sacha Baron Cohen has donated $100,000 (£77,500) to "babysitter" Jeanise Jones' Oklahoma City community following her moving appearance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Jones was one of the sequel's breakout stars and quickly became a fan favourite after appearing as a "babysitter" hired to watch Borat's 15-year-old daughter - played by the 24-year-old Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova.

While filming, Jones was reportedly told she would be appearing in a documentary about child brides and that the film would largely only be seen overseas.

Now it has been revealed that the actor has donated $100,000 to Jones' Oklahoma City community on her behalf. According to People, the money, to be distributed by the Ebenezer Baptist Church at Jones' request, will go towards shelter, food and any other needs the community has. None of the money will go towards the church itself.

"I was blown away but not surprised because I was told about what type of heart this man has," Pastor Derrick Scobey of Ebenezer Baptist Church told People about the donation, which will also help the community currently struggling with ice storms and power outages. "Maybe it's a little risqué, some of the things in the movie, but he has a good heart."

Scobey previously set up a GoFundMe crowdfunding page in her honour, asking people to donate to Jones, who is currently unemployed as a result of Covid-19.

"Many of you have reached from around the world to say thank you, so I thought it would be great to give people a vehicle to say thank you in a tangible way, She wasn’t paid much money at all for her role in this movie," the page reads. "This was not scripted for Jeanise. It all came from the heart. She is one of the most authentic people I’ve ever met. One good thing that has come from this is that Jeanise doesn’t have to worry about 'Tutar' anymore. She has WORRIED about this young lady for a year."

The crowdfunding page has currently raised $142,000 (£109,000).