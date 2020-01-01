Paul Rudd hands out cookies to New Yorkers waiting to vote

Paul Rudd kept voters waiting in the New York rain happy by handing out cookies on Thursday.

As queues formed of people keen to have their say in the U.S. presidential election, Ant-Man star Paul was on hand to keep their bellies full.

It appeared the 51-year-old actor visited the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and could be heard saying in a video shared on Twitter: "I want to say thank you for coming out and doing your part and voting."

He also explained his good deed to the site @nowthisnews, telling them: "It should not be hard to vote. People should be getting the day off of work. Polling places should be everywhere. This should be easy, not difficult. One of the things that’s been really encouraging is seeing how many people are coming out early and voting all across the country. Anybody who is waiting in line deserves to be thanked and encouraged and recognized and that’s what we wanted to do."

Twitter user Brian Rosenworcel shared a video of Paul on Twitter, as he captioned his post: "I’m voting in Brooklyn and Paul Rudd is handing out cookies."

When one person commented that they "wouldn’t normally eat something from somebody I don’t know, but I’d definitely eat a cookie from Paul Rudd", Brian replied: "It was Blueberry and Cream…which is a sort of cookie that I would expect Paul Rudd to hand out."

The election takes place on 3 November.