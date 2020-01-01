Jodie Turner-Smith to play Anne Boleyn

Jodie Turner-Smith is to play Anne Boleyn in a groundbreaking new TV series about British monarch Henry VIII's second wife.

The Queen & Slim star will play Anne in the new three-part psychological thriller, which will air on U.K. network Channel 5, according to Deadline.

With the working title Anne Boleyn, the show will reportedly follow her downfall from Henry's much loved Queen, to her beheading and shine a feminist light on the brutal reality of a patriarchal Tudor society.

It will also examine how her failure to give Henry a male heir affected her standing and her battle to secure the future of her daughter, the future Queen Elizabeth I.

On taking on the role, Turner-Smith says: "Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn's immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, Eve's scripts immediately captured my imagination."

Producers Faye Ward and Hannah Farrell, add: "We feel that history has side-lined the voice of this ambitious Queen in favour of the men who brought her down, and that Lynsey Miller's beautiful, intimate vision will put Anne's gaze at the heart of the piece."

An air date for the show, made by ViacomCBS, is yet to be announced.