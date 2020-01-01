Matthew McConaughey almost quit acting to become a wildlife guide

Matthew McConaughey considered quitting acting to take up a new career as a wildlife guide.

Nearly 20 years ago, he became best known for his performances in romantic comedies including The Wedding Planner and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days - but didn't want to remain associated with lightweight projects.

On the latest instalment of The Oprah Conversation on Apple TV+, the Oscar winner shared that he almost called it quits for real while he was trying to break out of the movie genre, revealing he "dabbled with thinking about other careers".

The actor teased the careers he was considering included high school football coach, symphony orchestra leader, wildlife guide and schoolteacher, with the star convincing himself at the time that he "was not going back" to acting.

However, he soon got the bug again and went on to star in flicks including Mud, Magic Mike, and Dallas Buyers Club - which won him the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2014.

"Just the same way I went to Australia for a year and stayed on a handshake, I was in," Matthew added about his return to the big screen. "I started to get that feeling that even though the harder this gets, this means there's more reward on the other side. Stick with it, stay in it, don't pull the parachute, McConaughey," he mused.