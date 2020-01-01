Jane Seymour embarrassed Owen Wilson with improvised Wedding Crashers scene

Jane Seymour embarrassed Owen Wilson when she improvised a raunchy scene in Wedding Crashers.

The 69-year-old played matriarch Kathleen Cleary in the hit 2005 comedy, which starred Owen and Vince Vaughn as two men who crash weddings to hook up with single women.

In one memorable scene, Jane's character tries to seduce John, played by Owen, by making him touch her breasts and hissing at him while calling herself Kitty Cat.

However, she revealed that the Zoolander star was initially nervous at playing out the lewd encounter.

"For Owen, it was a little bit embarrassing," she told PeopleTV's Couch Surfing. "He did have to put his hands on my breasts, and he looked at me like, 'Oof, how do you feel about this?' And I said, 'Well, Jane Seymour might have a problem (with it), but Kitty Cat doesn't."

She also revealed that she improvised part of the scene during her audition, which she believes helped her win the part.

"I did that in the audition, it wasn’t scripted," Jane explained. "That was my addition to the role. I think that’s what got me the role."

The Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman actress enjoyed every second of making the comedy, which also starred Rachel McAdams and Isla Fisher as her on-screen daughters.

"I happen to love this movie. I think it has to be one of the funniest movies ever," Jane said.