Helena Bonham Carter defends Johnny Depp amid Amber Heard legal battle

Helena Bonham Carter has spoken out in support of her friend Johnny Depp, ahead of his libel case ruling.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sued British tabloid The Sun's publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its executive editor Dan Wootton over the 2018 piece, which labelled him a "wife beater" and alleged he was violent to ex-wife Amber Heard.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Helena, who has appeared alongside the star in multiple movies, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Alice in Wonderland, Dark Shadows, and The Lone Ranger, reflected on the case, during which intimate details from the former couple's sometimes explosive relationship were made public.

"There's something quite old-fashioned about Johnny, with these manners - none of it makes sense," The Crown star insisted.

"The man's not stupid. He wouldn't have gone to this length if he thought he was in the wrong," she proclaimed.

Depp has always maintained claims he was abusive towards his ex-wife throughout their short-lived marriage are untrue and faced off against Heard at the Royal Courts Of Justice in London in July.

Judge Mr Justice Nicol will deliver his long-awaited ruling on Monday, with neither Depp nor Heard expected to be present in court.