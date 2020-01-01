NEWS Helena Bonham Carter and Pierce Brosnan team up for romantic comedy Newsdesk Share with :





Helena Bonham Carter and Pierce Brosnan have signed up star in new romantic comedy Not Bloody Likely.



The duo will play a former couple in the movie, which will explore the true story of a production of Pygmalion back in 1914, according to Deadline.



Filming on the project, directed and written by Joel Hopkins, is due to begin in the spring of next year, and Adam Rolston and David Braithwaite are set to serve as producers.



The movie follows the story of Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw, played by Brosnan, as he tries to bring his masterpiece Pygmalion to the West End in London. He desperately wants the great stage actress Mrs. Pat Campbell, portrayed by Bonham Carter, to play the role of Eliza Doolittle, but his intentions seem to be purely romantic as he woos his former love.



Producers Rolston and Braithwaite told Deadline that the romantic comedy would be a welcome break for audiences amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.



“This is exactly the kind of film the world needs right now. A feel-good story that will make you laugh and make you cry for the right reasons. We can’t wait to get started,” they said.



Pygmalion was later adapted into the 1964 Oscar-winning big-screen musical My Fair Lady, which starred Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle.



Bonham Carter was recently seen in Netflix's Enola Holmes, alongside Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill, while Brosnan has just wrapped on the live-action Cinderella, in which he plays the king.