Helena Bonham Carter calls meeting boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe 'a happy accident'

Helena Bonham Carter has opened up about meeting her "old soul" boyfriend Rye Dag Holmboe.



The 54-year-old actress has been dating the psychoanalyst, who is 22 years younger than her, for two years, and while she rarely speaks about the relationship, she shared details about their meeting during a recent interview with The Guardian.



"I can't say much about Rye, because he's a psychoanalyst so he needs his anonymity," The King's Speech star explained. "He's magic, and that's all I'm going to say.



"I met him at a wedding. A totally random thing, which both of us nearly didn't go to, so it was one of those moments that was so chance and ended up determining so much. A really happy accident, and it's an amazing thing."



Bonham Carter was previously in a long-term relationship with filmmaker Tim Burton from 2001 to 2014, although it remains unclear if they got married. They share two children together.



In the interview, she admitted it took a while for the family to adjust to the split but everybody is doing well.



"It's taken us some time to adjust, but I think it's really very good now," she aid. "And the kids are fine, they get to have a dual life. At first it's a horrible thing to get used to, not having your children around (when you share custody). The cruelty of divorce is extraordinary. But then you get to a point where you're like, Oh, I get this week off! Some parts are very much to be recommended."



When asked why she left her relationship with the director, she cryptically replied, "I have a responsibility to the children not to talk about it. As well as to Tim, I respect him. But I didn't leave, put it that way."