Filmmaker Johnny Kevorkian dies





Originally from Cyprus, Johnny Kevorkian graduated in Film from the University of Westminster, London, before making several short films that were selected for numerous prestigious film festivals around the world, such as Edinburgh and Los Angeles.



In 2008 Johnny directed, co-wrote and co-produced his debut feature, THE DISAPPEARED, a gripping psychological horror thriller set on a London council estate, starring Harry Treadaway, Tom Felton, Greg Wise and Alex Jennings. It premiered at FrightFest and was subsequently released to rave reviews by Soda/Film Four in the UK in 2009, and IFC/Sundance Channel in the US, it has been sold to over 30 territories worldwide.



The Evening Standard commentated: “Kevorkian successfully outcreeps M. Night Shyamalan”.



His most recent film was the acclaimed and genuinely upsetting sci-fi horror AWAIT FURTHER INSTUCTIONS, in which a dysfunctional British family awake on Christmas morning to find their home has been sealed by a mysterious black substance. Starring Sam Gittins, Neerja Naik, Grant Masters, Abigail Cruttenden, Kris Saddler, Holly Weston & David Bradley, it played festivals including Sitges, Frightfest and Trieste (where it won 2 awards) was Critics Pick in the New York Times and enjoyed theatrical runs in the US and UK before being acquired for multiple territories by Netflix.



Johnny was working on several new film and TV projects before his untimely death aged 48.



Jack Tarling, producer of AWAIT FURTHER INSTRUCTIONS, said today: Johnny was a tenacious and much-loved filmmaker whose dark screen visions brought joy and thrills to many, and whose humble and affable presence in real life did just the same. He was well known within the UK film industry and will be sorely missed by all. I’m grateful to have worked with him”.



1972 – 2020