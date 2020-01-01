NEWS Rosario Dawson congratulates boyfriend Cory Booker as he's re-elected into Senate Newsdesk Share with :





Rosario Dawson has congratulated her boyfriend Cory Booker on being re-elected as New Jersey Senator.



The politician, who has served as Senator for New Jersey since 2013, was re-elected after winning 60.3 per cent of the votes in the U.S. election this week.



Sharing a cuddly snap of herself and Cory on Instagram, Rosario wrote: "So proud of and grateful for you my love. I got to vote for you here in New Jersey and am so glad that you overwhelmingly and rightfully won your seat again. To know your leadership will continue to guide us with love, brilliance, patience, grace and effectiveness is the kind of representation and hope we need."



She concluded: "We saw record turnout and need to keep building so that we can win both houses and make real change!"



Ryan Reynolds was among the celebrities commenting on her post, as he wrote: "Congratulations to you both."



Zoe Saldana, Wanda Sykes, and Eiza Gonzalez also offered their congratulations to the pair.



Rosario and Cory have been dating since 2019, with the actress recently moving to New Jersey to be with her beau.



Back in February 2019, Cory announced his campaign for the Democratic nomination for president in the current election, but ended his run in January, with him subsequently endorsing Joe Biden.