Tobey Maguire's estranged wife seeking joint custody of children

Tobey Maguire's estranged wife Jennifer Meyer is reportedly seeking joint custody of their two children.

Meyer filed for divorce late last month, almost four years after they first announced their split in October 2016 after nine years of marriage.

In legal documents obtained by The Blast, the jewellery designer cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split but relations are amicable. She is asking that she and the Spider-Man star be awarded joint custody of their children Ruby, 13, and, Otis, 11.

The former couple will reportedly work through agreements for child support, spousal support, separate and community property, and other assets through private mediation. Maguire has yet to file his response in this case.

However, it doesn't sound like there's any animosity between the Seabiscuit star and his ex - as she called him "the greatest ex-husband" in an Us Weekly interview in 2018.