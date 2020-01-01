Zoe Lister-Jones wanted to cast a transgender woman in The Craft remake

Zoe Lister-Jones wanted a transgender woman to be part of her witches’ coven in The Craft remake.

The 38-year-old actress and filmmaker, who helmed the reboot/sequel of the 1996 movie, revealed that she wanted her female protagonists to be as diverse as possible to reflect today's society.

“When I wrote the script, I wanted one of our coven members to be a trans woman, because I think any brand of feminism that excludes trans women’s voices is not feminism," she told Vogue.

Lister-Jones enlisted the help of LGBTQ organisation GLAAD to advise her on the character and cast trans Latina actress Zoey Luna to play Lourdes in the film.

“I very much wanted to tell a new story that lived within the container of the original..." she explained. "I always call it a reimagining, but there have been people who have called it a continuation.”

And she believes her take on the cult classic movie, which originally starred Robin Tunney, Neve Campbell, Rachel True, and Fairuza Balk, is vital to help a generation of women in the U.S. during Donald Trump’s presidency.

“Since Trump’s presidency, the idea of women as witches and women in community as covens has become even more a part of our vocabulary and for good reason,” Lister-Jones shared. “Never have we been faced with such a brazenly misogynistic leadership, and I think that was also a big incentive for me in writing this story.”