Oprah Winfrey releases 2020 Favourite Things list

Oprah Winfrey's annual list of Favourite Things is packed full of Black-owned beauty products.



Media mogul Oprah shares her list of must-haves every year in the lead-up to Christmas, with fans instantly able to add the goods to their own shopping baskets on Amazon.



Among the 2020 offerings is a host of skincare, make-up and hair items, including twin sisters Feven and Helena Yohannes' 2.4.1 Cosmetics Limited Edition Holiday Lip Gloss Collection, 54 Thrones African Beauty Body Butter Gift Set Tin from businesswoman Christina Funke Tegbe, and the Holiday Faves Trio from KJ Miller and Amanda E. Johnson's Mented Cosmetics.



Other beauty favourites on the list are nail varnishes, false eyelashes, and shampoos.



As well as the beauty buys, she has also shared fashion items, like the Paskho Women's Serene Ultra Comfortable Pants, Cozy Earth's Ultra-Soft Bamboo Pullover Crew and Jogger Pant, and the Ultra Plush Fleece Bathrobe from Ojai Lingerie.



Accessories are represented in the form of reading glasses from Ryan Simkhai, Telfar's Medium Shopping Bag, and jewellery from brands BYCHARI, Stella and Haas, and Simone I. Smith.



The 66-year-old has added lots of food and drink treats perfect for the festive period too, like chocolate, jam, honey, tea, and coffee.