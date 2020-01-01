Gerard Butler signs up for new Has Fallen flick

Gerard Butler will be back for a fourth time as U.S Secret Service agent Mike Banning as the Has Fallen saga rumbles on.

Scotsman Butler first played the role in 2013's Olympus Has Fallen, with the action movie spawning spin-offs London Has Fallen in 2016, and Angel has Fallen three years later.

Now producer Jeffrey Greenstein has confirmed a fourth film, Night Has Fallen, is on its way.

"The Has Fallen journey continues and we couldn't be more excited to take on the challenge of building on this beloved franchise with our dear friends Alan Siegel and Gerard Butler. These films are not driven just by action, but by the special characters and relationships of Mike Banning and his friends, family, and foes," he said in a statement. "We look forward to teaming back up again with Angel Has Fallen's Ric Roman Waugh to captivate audiences worldwide on another journey full of these touching and fun character moments, as well as unique and heightened action, and a dark turn of events that will send this next instalment down a wildly unexpected trajectory."

Collider reports director Waugh is bringing back Angel Has Fallen and Taken scriptwriter Robert Mark Kamen, with Butler acting as a co-producer on the movie.

No other casting news has been shared, but the franchise has always attracted big names, like Morgan Freeman, Aaron Eckhart, and Dylan McDermott.