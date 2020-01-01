Kate Winslet held breath underwater for over 7 minutes while filming Avatar

Kate Winslet achieved a rare feat while filming Avatar 2, when she held her breath for seven minutes and 14 seconds underwater.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight (ET), Winslet said she was thrilled with her new accomplishment, professing: “It was brilliant and I was very proud of myself."

However, the actress lamented she would likely not be able to repeat the endeavour, as it was the result of a lot of work.

“That came at the end of four weeks worth of quite intense training and it was in the dive tank, it was in the training tank. But I loved it," she shared. Winslet added that learning was one of the things she loved about her job.

"We’re very, very lucky as actors that often we have to learn a whole new skill,” she marvelled.

Even though her achievement went viral after the film’s official Twitter account posted a photo of her in the dive tank, and noted her impressive record, Winslet remained oblivious as she is not very active on social media.

“It’s so funny because I don’t really read reviews or media things. I’m not on Instagram, like I’m just completely disconnected from that part of my life,” she told the show.

“So all of this week and the week before, I’ve had people coming up to me at work saying, ‘Oh my God, like seven minutes and 14 seconds? Like, what?!’ And I’m going, ‘What? Hang on, wait a minute. How do you know that?’” she laughed.